Roger Mullins
Stillwater
To the editor:
Shame on Markwayne Mullin for promulgating that tired lie that “Democrats [support abortion] on-demand until the moment of birth...” This inflammatory untruth from the mouth of an elected Oklahoma official is unconscionable and leads only to divide the country and foster hatred.
In truth, during the last 50 years after Roe v. Wade, only 1% of abortions took place after 21 weeks, and not one happened at “the moment of birth” as Mr. Mullin glibly states. The reasons a woman may have for seeking an abortion are as complex and diverse as the world in which we live.
I believe it is commendable that Mr. Mullin and his wife have adopted three children; my wife and I have two adopted daughters whom we love, and I do not fault him for taking action on his religious beliefs in his personal life; however, that does not give him, or other members of his faith, to impose their faith and beliefs on others.
The Constitution affords us the freedom of association, allowing us to practice whatever faith we wish and to gather with whom we will in fellowship. It also affords us the freedom from association, which prevents others from imposing their faith upon the rest of us.
The question of and decisions about abortion are best left to a woman and her healthcare provider, and not to Markwayne Mullin and some sort of religious litmus test.
The government need not pay for those decisions of women who seek abortion, but neither should it interfere; yet it appears Mr. Mullin wishes to use the heavy-hand of government to interfere in the personal choices of average people despite their values and beliefs. So much for getting the government off of the people’s backs instead of protecting their rights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.