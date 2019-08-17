Ken and Jill Beck
Stillwater
To the editor:
When our granddaughter drove to the back of Fire Station #1 to have her infant carrier properly installed, she had run over a large, spike-like object that ruined her tire.
She called us and within minutes we were there. While we were on the phone calling AAA, four strong, young firemen came out, assessed the situation and told us to cancel AAA that they would handle the situation.
These handsome young men quickly jacked up her car, removed the wheel and we immediately replaced the tire.
On returning they re-installed it and helped her with the infant carrier. Wonderful young men going above and beyond their duties with act of kindness! THANK YOU TO ALL OF THEM.
