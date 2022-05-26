James McDonald
Stillwater
To the editor:
This morning, more than any other morning, should begin with prayers for the young victims, their family, personal friends of theirs, medical staff, and first responders who have had to endure first hand the school tragedy at Uvalde, Texas. God be with them all.
I started to write ALL of America is mourning the loss and experiencing the heartbreak for the 19 elementary children and two teachers killed in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday but I can’t, so I will just say MOST of America is morning this tragedy.
Unfortunately there are idiots out there in this America who don’t care what happened in Uvalde and there are other idiots who will not admit to a solution or solutions to eliminate these cowardly actions by a few ( when compared to our population) making those other persons , in my opinion a coward also. Get ready John Q Citizen we’re now going to have to listen to more rhetoric about gun control, gun control, and more gun control and it’s all the gun manufactures, NRA lobbyists and the other political party’s fault.
Our President just signed a $40 billion aid package to Ukraine. Why not take maybe $10 billion and pay to train and pay a $100,000 annual salary for however many armed law enforcement resource officers that would patrol and protect our American secondary schools. Oh yeah, this would even create employment, that’s a cool idea. Along with locking every exterior door from outside entry unless having a key and requiring a single source main entry to every school which is a successful procedure already being used at some schools. My goodness that was difficult to think up. This plan may not eliminate 100% of Uvalde type of school tragedies, but it is a plan and that’s something our current administration does not appear to have or even has the courage to admit that it might work.
Bashing someone else or eliminating or trying to change our constitutional rights is the only action we are going to hear. I urge everyone to pray for the families in Uvalde, Texas everyday. God will take care of the coward who pulled the trigger on those children today. Please remember the cowards at your next voting pole that do nothing meaningful about solving these problems. Be brave and pull the trigger by voting those cowards out of office.
