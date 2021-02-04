To the editor:
Unfortunately, many voters have not seen the recent online City Council Candidate Forums. One of the questions posed at the Jan. 29 forum related to roads, sidewalks, and crosswalks as infrastructure concerns in Stillwater. One candidate’s answer caught my attention. Mr. Preston Bobo said the following: “I focus nationally on DOT regulations, and when Pete Buttieieg was just sworn in, I followed his swearing in very closely, because that directly affects my business. He said roads were too auto-centric. I agree with him.”
Can we agree that most roads are used primarily by personal motor vehicles? Then, would it not make sense that limited public funds (tax dollars) for road maintenance should be prioritized for optimization of travel by citizens in said vehicles? Quality paved roads benefit not only private drivers but also emergency vehicles, school buses, and users of public transportation. Personal experience tells me they also benefit bicyclists; I was almost thrown from my bike on an uneven, cracked downtown street. Advocating for so-called “complete streets” that provide additional opportunities for physical activity from transportation is a high-sounding goal, but it must be tempered by local realities. In Stillwater, these include limited budgets, actual counts of the various types of traffic, the need for long-neglected repairs to existing infrastructure, and climatic extremes that make active transportation unpleasant or even dangerous at times.
When Mr. Buttieieg says that roads are too auto-centric, he is using his governmental position in an attempt to manage social change and regulate future societal behavior. I have concerns about this, at both the national and the local level.
