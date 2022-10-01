Gordon Sloggett
Stillwater
To the editor:
Two important qualities of a U.S. Senator are honesty and ethical behavior. Let us look at Markwayne Mullin for our U.S. Senator.
Mr. Mullin promised two things when he ran for his U.S. House seat – (1) to only serve three two-year terms and (2) fight for term limits for U.S. Congressmen. We all know that after three terms he proved his dishonesty and ran for more terms. Also during his time in Congress there appears to be no record of him introducing or supporting legislation for term limits. These two observations show that Markwayne Mullin cannot be trusted to keep his word.
In terms of ethics, an internet search for “Markwayne Mullin ethics” finds many entries. The U.S. House Ethics Committee began investigation Mr. Mullin’s income from Mullin Plumbing in 2013. Five years later in 2018 (after, I am sure, many meetings with lawyers and accountants), the concluded he was OK with the income rule. However, in 2020, the committee that continues to monitor his private income told him to return $40,000 in income that he mistakenly received. Mr. Mullin has also put one of his entities in the name of his wife apparently to lower his income from the company.
Personal promotion of a private company is not allowed for House members. The committee advised him to stop personally advertising for Mullin Plumbing soon after he began serving in Congress. Yet in June 2022, after announcing his run for the US Senate, he was again advised to stop his personal promotion of the company. The committee also noted the very significant increase in the number of TV ads for Mullin Plumbing which is a blatant attempt to get the name Mullin out there because name recognition is extremely important in any political race. Is Mullin Plumbing paying for the ads or his campaign fund? Perhaps the ethics committee should look into this.
I believe we have quite a few respectful U.S. Senators and House members that quietly get the work done. However, that is not the perception of the public as measured by the very low approval rating of Congress. If we elect a dishonest person with questionable ethics such as Markwayne Mullin, Oklahoma will definitely increase the public’s perception of Congress.
