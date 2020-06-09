Earl Mitchell
Stillwater
To the editor:
Regarding the recent response of students and faculty at Oklahoma State University to change the name of Murray Hall because of the person, Gov. Alfalfa Bill Murray. He was an avowed racist and was a consistent leader in disenfranchising African-Americans by his open and documented comments throughout his active political career spanning over 20 years.
He began as chair of the Oklahoma Constitutional Convention in 1905 and became a US Congressman and governor.
Beginning as the Constitutional Convention Chair, William Henry “Alfalfa Bill” Murray openly expressed his beliefs (as an avowed racist) in the inherent inferiority of African-Americans and Jews.
As printed in the Proceedings of the Constitutional Convention of the Proposed State of Oklahoma held at Guthrie, Oklahoma (Muskogee: Muscogee Printing company, 1907, 21-21.
William Henry Murray said,
“As a rule, they are failures as lawyers, doctors and in other professions. He must be taught in the line of his own sphere, as porters, bootblacks, and barbers and many lines of agriculture, horticulture and mechanics in which he is adept, but it is an entirely false notion that the negro can rise to the equal of a white man in the professions or become an equal citizen to grapple with pubic questions. The more they are taught in the line of industry the less will be the number of dope fiends, crap shooters, and irresponsible hordes of worthless negroes around our cities and towns ... At the same time let us provide in the Constitution that he shall have equal rights before the Courts of the country, that he shall have whatever is due him, but hew out his own destiny as an integral but separate element of the society of the State of Oklahoma.”
He is regarded as a “colorful character” in Oklahoma but his racist tirade was not colorful during a period when it was tolerated and even less “colorful” today.
Several years ago, when I was the Associate Vice President of Multicultural Affairs (forerunner to the Office of Institutional Diversity), I went before the Oklahoma State University Board of Regents and asked them to change the name of Murray Hall to Henry Bellmon Hall. Sen./ Gov Bellman was a more acceptable representative at the gateway of OSU because his good values of equal treatment and equality of treatment and inclusive of all in addition to being a Graduate of OSU. Of course, I received a polite thank you for your comments, and nothing happened.
It is time to get serious and clearly tell the world that Oklahoma State University is a welcoming university and is committed to exhibiting that welcome by getting rid of all vestiges and images of historical African-American disenfranchisement. Murray Hall, the gateway to the university, is an embarrassment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.