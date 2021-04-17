Ben Crockett
Chandler
To the editor:
Throughout my career as a law enforcement officer, I connected with many victims of crime in moments considered trainable, but that couldn’t possibly prepare me for the devastation of losing my son, Jacob.
While there is no set roadmap to surviving grief and trauma, the path certainly opens up when you have the chance to stand up for your loved ones and find peace in commitment with others. The duality of bridging awareness for a movement and honoring my son at the same time has been important for our family to heal.
That’s why I joined the advisory board for Marsy’s Law for Oklahoma last year. Since the 2018 passage of Marsy’s Law, the organization has continued to support advocates and law enforcement during the implementation phase. Good folks around this state work day in and day out to make Oklahoma stronger and a safer place to live.
The past year has been very different for all of us. In all the changes, we’ve certainly realized that some events are too important to shelve, even if rendered virtual, especially as we emerge from the pandemic and have had time to understand how to be present even when we can’t be together.
Observances like National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 18 through 24, remind me of just how important it is to not only gather in solidarity with those whose lives have been forever changed due to violence, but also to remember those individual lives that were taken at the hands, wheel or influence of someone else. We hope you will take a moment to pause and think about victims of crime and learn more at www.marsyslaw4ok.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.