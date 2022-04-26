Thea Reust
Stillwater
To the editor:
As a volunteer member of the local National Day of Prayer committee, I write to raise awareness among readers that an important designated day of prayer is coming soon.
While we certainly advocate for prayer every day and throughout the day (“Pray without ceasing”, 1 Thessalonians 5:17). This is a special day to come together in unity as God’s children. We will pray on behalf of our city, state, and nation. Various people in our community will lead prayers for our families, our churches, businesses, education, and the military, the government the arts, entertainment and media. We hope everyone will come and join with us as we petition our Creator in the name of His Son, who is our greatest friend, Jesus. We will meet at noon in the north parking lot of the Stillwater Church of Christ at the corner of Duck & McElroy. Chairs will be set up in the lot, and it’s also possible to participate while remaining in your parked car. An additional prayer service will be held in the evening at 7 p.m. in the Best Western Hotel at 315 N Husband St, behind the Panera Bread.
Hope to see you there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.