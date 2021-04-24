Shelia Means
Stillwater
To the editor:
Let’s pray together! Thursday, May 6, is The National Day of Prayer. The citizens of Payne County will meet at noon in the North Parking Lot of Stillwater Church of Christ, located at 821 N. Duck St., Stillwater.
This will be an outdoor gathering for all who would like to pray for our City, County, State and Nation.
We will gather, worship our Lord, seek His face together and cry out for His goodness to be manifested in our Families; our Churches; our workplaces; our schools from Pre-K through college; our military at home and abroad, active and veterans; our first responders (law enforcement, fire and emergency medicine); our government (local, city, county, state and federal); and our art, media and entertainment industries.
Come! Join us to make our “Appeal to Heaven” for The Lord to pour out His Love, Life and Liberty. We stand on His Word: 2 Corinthians 3:17 – “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is there is Liberty.”
If you can’t join us in person, then join us by Facebook Live on National Day of Prayer, Payne County, OK Facebook Page.
Let’s Pray Together, Thursday, May 6, noon!
