Dr. Aaron Means
Stillwater
To the editor:
National and local news outlets are reporting domestic violence incidences have increased significantly since Shelter in Place orders were instituted across our nation.
A New York Times article titled A new Covid-19 Crisis: Domestic Abuse Rises World-wide, published April 6, 2020, specifically addresses this issue. Many people believe the underlining cause of this increase is the fact that people are confined to tight living quarters. A perpetrator performing violent acts against their spouse or children is not acting out because the family is restricted in close quarters for an extended length of time.
Performing acts of violence is a choice, and correctly managing anger and outbursts of rage are the keys to reducing this terrible problem. Domestic violence is performed to assert dominance over the victim(s) and to instill fear in the home. The motive is wrong, and the intent is evil. But people will ask, why does domestic violence happen. There are no legitimate excuses.
