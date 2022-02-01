William Sanders
Stillwater
To the editor:
At the mayoral debate on January 28, candidate Marc Trotter stated that everyone in this country was a “king”. I don’t think the Founding Fathers had any thought of bestowing the mindset of entitled “royalty”. The thoughts of the Declaration of Independence was that all individuals (in theory) had equal rights under the law. Not senses of entitlement that equate to “my rights and liberties are more valid than yours.”
This also dovetails with government. While we may like to hate it...even Thomas Jefferson acquiesced that government was a necessary evil. Without the rule of law, we only have an honor system ... and human nature being what it is, that system tends to be abused and breaks down into anarchy.
Our founding fathers created a government that is spelled out in the constitutional preamble: to form a more perfect union, you need to establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote general welfare. The pandemic has (or should have) shown what happens when government lives up to those duties, or fails to. But it also is showing what happens when personal liberty is taken to such an extreme it becomes a detriment, as one only needs to see the fatalities of COVID. Personal liberty becomes useless when others don’t respect it. That is why we have laws for the common good.
Our country didn’t grow and mature because citizens chose to be selfish in their own personal feifdoms...it was because of sacrifice for the common enlightened goal that the founders envisioned. When World War II broke out, people were willing to sacrifice (including their own lives) so that a malevolent regime would be vanquished. The same for civil rights and for labor protection ... all to form a more perfect union. Not to live on their own little island of “liberty.”
