William Sanders
Stillwater
To the editor:
Listening to the dross that Trump’s lawyers and defenders are using to justify his crimes, I’d be forgiven to mistake it for a Saturday Nite Live comedy skit. I hate to burst their bubble, but they are living in their own fantasyland.
No, impeaching Tiny Hands won’t magically “undo” the 2016 election or put a Democrat in the Oval Office (after all, the election results of 1972 weren’t “redone” when Nixon resigned under a cloud). And there is MORE than enough evidence to remove Trump ... but like all-white juries back in the day, the Senate won’t convict the Mafioso in Chief. To Trump supporters “...Who cares if he burns the country down? We’ll get a share of the insurance money, and tough luck if you’re the collateral damage!”
The icing on this cowpie is just how far the rot has spread. When someone like Micheal Pompeo flushes his West Point honor down the toilet and fails to protect his employees, then reacts like a freshman plebe at NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly’s line of questioning. Questions that he should have known would be coming and should have been prepared to answer.
So much for “making America great again.” Considering the context of our times and the progress so hard-fought for until this point, our country is anything but great.
