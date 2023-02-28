Jeanne Barrett
Stillwater
To the editor:
It is so insulting that our state leaders who were voted into public service are wanting to rob the tax dollars of Oklahoma from public service to private interests by first supporting the voucher plan to take monies away from public schools giving it to private schools, and now a bill that takes public monies away from overall Oklahoma tax income by wanting to once again support private schools with tax credits.
It is nothing less than theft!
Public tax dollars are to be for public not private interests by anyone – not even parents that want to choose to home school or use private schools. I have never had my own children – my tax dollars are to go to Public uses. Having no children – shall I write a bill to give me tax credits since I, have not had/nor will be having children in the public school system? No, I choose to pay my taxes so that all Oklahoma children can start out with a basic education.
Remove these people from office that have forgotten they are to serve the public – not private interests. Please people, realize that this $8 million dollar package they are selling as a great answer by our public representatives is stealing public monies to support someone’s individual private school tuition through tax credits – every dollar that goes this way will not serve something for the State of Oklahoma: whether that be education, roads or what!
What if they had just voted to put all 8 million into the public schools? What would that do for education across Oklahoma without any public monies supporting private schools? If all that money was/is available – why didn’t they do this? These representatives are stealing from the State of Oklahoma and we will be asked for higher taxes as they give the money to private interests. So sad.
Please call/write your representatives to vote against this bill and all bills that want to put public tax dollars into private interests.
