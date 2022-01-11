Jerry Ray Bettis

Stillwater

To the editor:

I am not a bridge player. It seems too much like work to me. However a phrase in today’s Bridge column caught my eye. The phrase was “no-trump.” Hmm, I thought, this could be what America needs to get over a terrible episode in our history.

I’m all for attending no-trump University. I would readily stay at no-trump Hotel. I might venture forth onto a no-trump golf course. I readily endorse no-trump steaks and no-trump water and no-trump MAGA caps and paraphernalia. I wouldn’t mind visiting no-trump Tower and hoping to, perhaps, run into no-trump children as they spew their lies and misinformation. I think a no-trump rally would be a lot of fun. I really enjoyed the no-trump speech by President Biden yesterday and await more of same. I’m not certain but I could possibly be persuaded to watch no-trump Fox “News”. I would applaud no-trump endorsements in political races meant to punish truth-telling real Republicans. The possibilities seem endless.

In a possibly related vein it was reported that our defeated ex-president was irritated that President Biden didn’t mention him by name yesterday in his Jan. 6 Commemorative speech. Maybe I should send this no-trump letter to Mar A Lago to salve his wounded ego. He should be pleased that I’ve inadvertently mentioned his name 10 times. That should do it.

