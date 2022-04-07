Thad Leffingwell
Stillwater
To the editor:
Recent public comments at Stillwater School Board meetings have revealed widespread ignorance about people who identify as transgender or gender-non-conforming. I encourage everyone to consider the following five points:
First, being transgender is not a mental health disorder. The American Psychological Association recently released a resolution that said “...diversity in gender identity and expression is part of the human experience and transgender and gender nonbinary identities and expressions are healthy [and] incongruence between one’s sex and gender is neither pathological nor a mental health disorder.”
Second, biological based sexual assignment is not nearly as straightforward as many claim or believe. Disordered sexual differentiation of many kinds occur during fetal development resulting in ambiguous sex assignment at birth based on reproductive organs or chromosomes. Given this, is it hard to imagine that there could also be variability in the matching of one’s sense of self and their biology?
Third, referring to a person who is transgender as anything other than the gender they identify with (including using pronouns that don’t match identity) is known as “misgendering,” and it is insulting and disrespectful. When it is done by an adult toward a child, it is especially hurtful and bullying. Transgender girls are girls. Transgender boys are boys. Full stop.
Fourth, referring to a person who’s transgender by a name they were known as before they transitioned is called “deadnaming” and it also is hurtful. Using the names that transgender persons no longer identify with is experienced as invalidating, as a way of erasing or ignoring their current identity.
Fifth, and most important, to those in our community and schools who are transgender: you are seen and you are a gift to your families and communities. You are loved. You matter.
Identifying as transgender and coming to terms with that reality is a challenging, stressful and deeply personal experience. It is up to those of us who are not to insure a safe and affirming environment. We cannot let our ignorance and related fears create danger for others.
