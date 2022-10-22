Fred Clark
Glencoe
To the editor:
I take no pleasure in using the News Press in response of Dana Cole’s criticism of my letter, but I find it disappointing that Cole didn’t specifically point out what he considers “misinformation.”
I concede that my belief that Donald Trump would have won the election was speculation, but I believe that the politicization of the Justice Department and the truth about the Biden family will be revealed. But probably not in the news media that you suggested.
