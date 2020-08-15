Kevin Woodward
Payne County Stillwater
To the editor:
I write this in response to a letter you received from Garry McKinnis in reference to “Problems at the Sheriff’s Office.”
In this letter to the editor the former Undersheriff Garry McKinnis states that there is a huge conflict of interest and “possibly nepotism” within the Sheriff’s Office. He specifically goes on to talk about our dispatch officers. He states that I put these people in these places and will not deal with these problems.
First, we need to look at the Payne County policy on nepotism:
Nepotism
“An elected or appointed official shall not hire or appoint for employment any person who is related to him/her by blood or marriage to the third degree.”
I am not related to any employee at the Sheriff’s Office in any way or fashion, thus negating his claim of nepotism. But let’s go a little deeper on this topic. We do have people that are related to each other that work at the Sheriff’s Office. We have three Myers, two Henninger and two Nixons. Their hire dates for each employee are as follows: Bill Myers – April 2007, Brandon Myers – October 2002, Nick Myers – July 2004, Joseph Henninger – April 2004, Justin Henninger – July 2005, Chris Nixon – November 1995, and lastly his wife Stacey Nixon in August 2005. When Officer (S) Nixon was hired, her last name was Flatt. Communication Supervisor Stacey Nixon and Undersheriff Chris Nixon were married 3 years after she was hired in September 2008.
I was hired in Payne County in January 2009, well after each one of these people were hired. The only promotion that I have given is to promote Chris Nixon from Captain to Undersheriff.
When Mr. McKinnis was the Undersheriff, I was the Captain and Chris Nixon was the Lieutenant. In the standard hierarchy used by many departments across the country, Lieutenant (C) Nixon would have been his wife’s direct supervisor. However, to avoid any conflict of interest or impression of impropriety, the Sheriff and Undersheriff McKinnis altered the chain of command to make me direct supervisor over the Dispatch director. Mr. McKinnis knows this and was included in the administrative decisions to set this system up. As we have promoted officers over the years, this has stayed the same. I am still Stacey Nixon’s direct supervisor so if a dispatcher wants to talk to her supervisor, they come to me, and they have. Deputies (Bill and Brandon) Myers’ direct supervisor is Lieutenant Paul Fox not Lieutenant Myers. Again, this chain of command was in place while Mr. McKinnis was Undersheriff, and has not changed since his retirement.
This is nothing more than straight dirty politics that have been spread by opposition. I urge Payne County voters to seek the truth, which is easily obtained by a phone call, or open records inquiry. Please remember to go to the polls on Aug. 25 and vote for Woodward for Sheriff so that we can continue moving our department away from the past and towards a brighter, more transparent, honest future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.