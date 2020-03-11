Joanne Hamilton
Stillwater
To the editor:
When the coronavirus hit the United States, I became quite concerned. However, listening to President Trump made me feel much better.
I learned that it was very mild, you could go to work, it would heal very quickly and you might not even know you had it. It was good news for a lot of people, I’m sure, when they learned they could go to work even if they had the coronavirus. They weren’t told about how many people at work they might infect. But, after all, they were taking care of themselves and not others.
I also heard that it really was a hoax and perpetrated by the Democrats. So, maybe we have nothing to worry about at all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.