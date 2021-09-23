Dana Cole

Stillwater

To the editor:

In reply to James Carley’s letter of 9/16/21, I checked Victor Davis Hanson’s American Greatness website – read several of the articles. While I lean mostly liberal, I do want to read more “balanced” articles that try to honestly cover both sides of any issue.

From what I have read, Mr. Hanson’s site does not even come close to doing that. The News Press is doing a pretty good job of remaining “fair and balanced” so far, and with Mr. McClendon as publisher I’m sure that tradition will continue.

