Fred Clark
Glencoe
To the editor:
After Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to the gun purchase and taxes case, the FBI announced that the case was resolved the investigation would continue.
Does this mean they are going after Hunter on the millions of dollars that were funneled to the Biden family when Joe was vice president? The answer is not no. It is (bleep) no.
How many times have we heard the FBI say “we can’t give you that information because it may reveal sources or methods” or “we can’t comment on that because it is still under investigation”?
Saying that Hunter is still being investigated is just a sneaky way to say “we’re going to keep on covering for him.”
Good luck on the case ever being concluded.
