Joe Flack
Stillwater
To the editor:
Ryan Walters has done an exceptional job as Governor Stitt’s Secretary of Education. He has kept the education of our children as his top priority and has earned the trust of Oklahoma parents, especially in Stillwater.
He will be attacked by all parties who have other No. 1 priorities:
- The Oklahoma Education Association and The American Federation of Teachers, whose No. 1 priority is money and political influence;
- Deceived citizens, who believe that the government – not parents – should raise our children;
- Elected officials like Representative John Talley (SEL), whose #1 priority is raising money and getting reelected;
- Left-wing radical voices like OSU, Federal Department of Education, and the Stillwater News Press, whose No. 1 priority is indoctrinating our children with moral relativism and lies about US History – and sexualizing them with pornographic materials.
We have trusted our school boards and educators to teach our children math, science, English, and accurate history. Instead they’re teaching our children lies and filth.
Ryan Walters’ willingness to dive into the swamp of OK Public Education and turn it around is heroic.
