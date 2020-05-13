Ron Barlow
Stillwater
To the editor:
My name is Ron Barlow and there is a ongoing problem with the OESC (Oklahoma Employment Security Commission).
I was furloughed from work from Quad Graphics during the last week of March with a call back date in August.
I applied for benefits on the 29th of March, but when I tried to do my first weekly filing it locked me out of the system.
I reported the problem to the OESC on Monday, April 6, and was told that a Level 2 agent would have to contact me to fix the issue.
I have called the OESC 1-2 times every week since with no response from the Level 2 agent.
After several weeks went by, I contacted Ms. Shelley with the Governor’s Office and through them they were able to get them to unlock my account.
I have been able to file for two weeks now with confirmation and still have received nothing from them.
I still have not even been called back or notified in any way that the issue is being dealt with by the Level 2 agent.
The problem I am having now is that I have exhausted all of my extensions with my creditors and they will begin shutting down all my services on Thursday 5/14.
I have a child in the home that along with my wife will be homeless on that date and there will no longer be a way for the agent to contact me either.
This letter to you is my last-ditch effort to draw attention to this problem.
It’s my understanding I am not the only one in this condition just one of the more severe cases I have let the OESC know that I am out of time and will be homeless on Thursday.
