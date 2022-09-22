Sheila Means
Stillwater
To the editor:
We the People of Payne County – Stillwater, Perkins, Cushing, Yale, Ripley, Glencoe, Orlando, Mulhall and surrounding areas – are invited to Life Chain Sunday 2022.
Life Chain Sunday is a National prayer Event. It is a peaceful and prayerful public witness of pro-life individuals standing for ONE HOUR praying for our nation and for an end to abortion. It is a visual statement of solidarity by the Christian community that abortion kills children and that the Church supports the sanctity of human life from the moment of conception until natural death.
The first Life Chain was built in 1987 by a small pro-life ministry based in Yuba City, California named, “Please Let Me Live”. Now, groups all across our nation and Canada, on the first Sunday of October, peacefully gather for one hour to stand and pray publicly to our Heavenly Father.
It will take place 2-3 p.m. Oct. 2 at Perkins Road in Stillwater, Oklahoma from Virginia Ave to 6th Ave (due to construction).
We pray because of our LOVE for all unborn children and our desire to see all forms of abortion abolished in our state and nation.
We will stand on the sidewalk from Virginia Ave to 6th Ave holding professionally printed signs and praying for our nation, for people in crisis situations and for an end to abortion. Come one, come all pro-life friends!
Join the 35th National Life Chain – Stillwater’s 33rd.
Rain or shine! Dress appropriately. Bring a chair for elderly relatives, strollers for babies and young children. Bring water. Bring a snack for young children.
Signs will be provided at Frontier Plaza (207 S Perkins Rd, Stillwater) starting at 1 p.m. at the RV.
For More Information contact: Shelia Means, Payne County, Stillwater-Life Chain Sunday Coordinator
918-424-5607
