Baker and Nan Bokorney
Stillwater
To the editor:
Way to go, Payne County Health Department!
I don’t know just who was responsible for the way the COVID-19 vaccinations were administered, but they and lots of others were well organized.
We have heard of people standing in line for hours and of cars lined up for miles waiting to get their vaccinations, and then we observed Payne County Health Department administering COVID-19 vaccinations and realized how fortunate we are.
We made one phone call to the PCHD and were assigned a day and time for our vaccinations. We arrived just a little early and the staff in which we had contact were very courteous and efficient. We had our vaccinations and were in a waiting area for a few minutes to ensure we had no reactions. It took less than 45 minutes start to finish and we now have an appointment for our second vaccination.
There were numerous workers and all were very pleasant and efficient. We are indeed blessed to have those kinds of folks helping to keep us healthy.
