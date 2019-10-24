To the editor:
If the Democrats didn’t have double standards they would have no standards at all. The Democrat media and the Democrat press never find anything wrong with anything the Democrats do.
Then we know that everything President Donald Trump says or does is an excuse to impeach him.
Do the Democrats in the House of Representatives think Americans are stupid?
We know that the Democrats used all the resources of our federal government and millions of taxpayer dollars to find dirt on President Trump.
They finally had to admit there was no evidence that Trump colluded with Russia.
What we do know is that the Democrats who were doing the investigation used Russian information to start that long and unfair investigation.
The press and the Democrats need to accept the will of the people who voted for Trump. I’m sorry that the Democrats have dumb candidates for president, but that’s no reason to overthrow a fair election.
