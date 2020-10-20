John Cooper
Red Dirt Rangers
To the editor:
As a self-employed, independent musician for the past 30-plus years, my job abruptly ended on March 7, 2020 when we played our last show before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Every engagement we had scheduled was either canceled or postponed indefinitely. The state unemployment office was overwhelmed, and I found it nearly impossible to file a claim or to contact anyone to help me with my claim.
I turned to Rep. Trish Ranson to ask for help. Because of the efforts of her and her office, I was able to negotiate the barriers and am now collecting the benefits I am eligible for. Trish cares deeply about the citizens she represents in District 34, and I urge everyone within its boundaries to send her back to Oklahoma City to represent us.
Vote for Trish Ranson for House District 34.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.