John Cooper

Red Dirt Rangers

To the editor:

As a self-employed, independent musician for the past 30-plus years, my job abruptly ended on March 7, 2020 when we played our last show before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Every engagement we had scheduled was either canceled or postponed indefinitely. The state unemployment office was overwhelmed, and I found it nearly impossible to file a claim or to contact anyone to help me with my claim.

I turned to Rep. Trish Ranson to ask for help. Because of the efforts of her and her office, I was able to negotiate the barriers and am now collecting the benefits I am eligible for. Trish cares deeply about the citizens she represents in District 34, and I urge everyone within its boundaries to send her back to Oklahoma City to represent us.

Vote for Trish Ranson for House District 34.

Tags

Recommended for you