To the editor:
As you may have guessed, I have not been writing as many letters to the editor as I used to. I am greatly concerned that Hillary Clinton may get the word that it is my letters that kept her from her government throne.
Heaven forbid if she should find out I am a Russian spy. She would tell everyone and perhaps try another election. My coffee buddies would abandon me. George Soros might buy the News Press to convert it to Democratic Socialism, his version of one-world government. I wouldn’t want to become another Clinton statistic. You know, suicide with two holes in the back of my head.
Please, don’t tell her, or Bill; OK?
