To the editor:
To be fair to Ms. Westmoreland, she made no claim to be impartial, or even logical, when she bemoaned the current impeachment inquiry. She simply speaks the Republican party line as she understands it. It would behoove her, though, to keep in mind that Democrats are not an alien species. They are Americans who just happen not to agree with her partisan-inspired political views.
It is a simple fact that the American system provides for congressional scrutiny of any president, regardless of his or her party affiliation.
Bottom line, it is not hypocrisy to want to know whether the president has committed high crimes and misdemeanors. It just looks that way when your preferred candidate is on the hot seat. Or, as the saying goes, it all depends on whose ox is being gored.
Ms. Westmoreland likely found it a lot more fair when President Clinton was where Trump is now. They do not call it “partisan politics” for no reason.
