Jeff Pickens
Stillwater
To the editor:
I am an Independent. Did not vote for Clinton nor Trump. Election does not guarantee four years of employment. We can remove (fire) officials through impeachment. I have learned enough about Trump’s association with confessed and convicted criminals. Trump was given a great honor, but could not stay clean for just four years.
As I see it, the president tried to embezzle public funds by trading military aid for personal profit (attack campaign against one of his rivals Joe Biden). That is one of the most common practices of dictators. Dictators always use law enforcement to corruptly harm political competition. Trump can’t be prosecuted in office. The way to stop his corruption is IMPEACHMENT. The Constitution allows the House of Representatives to impeach with a simple majority vote. Representatives are the closest thing to equal voter representation we have at federal level (average of 710,000 voters per representative in 2011).
Recent polls show a growing majority of U.S. voters believe Trump did something improper. This public concern justifies the first steps of impeachment in the House. Now, the Senate should publicly examine evidence and allow relevant witnesses. AFTER hearing witnesses like Bolton, Mulvaney, Pompeo, Pence, etc., if about 2/3 U.S. VOTERS agree, the Senate should convict.
Regardless of the Senate vote, interference in the enforcement of the result is unconstitutional. If arms were taken up to interfere in the result, it would be treason.
