Aaron Means
Stillwater
To the editor:
Payne County Republican Precinct meetings and the 2023 county party convention will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023. Registration starts at 8 a.m. at the Vassar Community Center in Perkins, OK located at 750 N. Main St. Perkins, OK. This biennial gathering of Republican voters of Payne County will consist of separate precinct meetings at 8:30 a.m. followed by the county convention. You must bring your voter ID card to prove you are a registered Republican in Payne County. In order to be a delegate to the Payne County Convention & the state Republican convention you must register, attend and be elected from your precinct before 9:30 a.m. We will be electing delegates to the Payne County Convention and then to the Oklahoma Republican State Convention. During our county convention we will be electing Payne County Republican Party officers. You can keep up with these and other activities by going to our paynecountygop.com website.
