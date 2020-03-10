To the editor:
An article published on March 7 about House Joint Resolution 1027 and entitled, “Bill would overhaul rules governing citizen-led initiatives”, did not adequately emphasize the most important point. The petition process is just to get the question on the ballot. Once a state question is on the ballot, every registered voter has an equal opportunity to vote yes or no.
The first right listed in the Oklahoma Bill of Rights pertains to the initiative petition process. It states that “All political power is inherent in the people” and in reference to the government, the people “have the right to alter or reform the same whenever the public good may require it”. If HJR 1027 passes the requirements to alter or reform our laws and Constitution will be so burdensome as to take away this inherent right granted by our Constitution.
Oklahoma is one of 26 states that has an initiative petition process which allows citizens to introduce legislation or a amend the Constitution. Relative to those other states, Oklahoma law makes it difficult and expensive to qualify an initiative petition for the ballot. Oklahoma allows a maximum of only 90 days for signature collection; most states allow a year or more. Currently, the required number of signatures of registered voters on a petition to qualify it for the ballot is based on the number of people voting in the most recent gubernatorial election, without geographical restriction.
HJR 1027, if passed by both the House and Senate, would put before the people an amendment to our Constitution to increase the number of signatures required to be a percentage of total voters, rather than a percentage of voters in the most recent gubernatorial election. Furthermore, those percentages would have to be met in each congressional district. These changes coupled with our already very restrictive window for signature collection would essentially terminate direct democracy in Oklahoma.
Rural voters are not disenfranchised by allowing signature collectors to focus on the more populated areas. Rural voters may go to the polls and vote and are therefore by definition enfranchised.
