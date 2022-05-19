Susan Simmons
Stillwater
To the editor:
In Friday’s News Press, I saw the cartoon regarding Grandpa now being old enough to play pickle ball.
Currently, 50 percent of all pickle ball players in the U.S. are under the age of 50, and pickle ball is the fastest growing sport in the US.
If you really want to learn more about the game and the problems that the citizens of Stillwater face in trying to grow the sport in Stillwater, I would suggest that you stop by the Armory on M,W, F from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Unfortunately, this is the only public space we have to play.
