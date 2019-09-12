Bobby Garringer
Glencoe
To the editor:
Please do readers the courtesy of adding factual disclaimers to Leonard Pitts’ submissions.
His latest entry (“We are living in a familiar fable,” News Press, Sept. 10) asserts that President Trump is a certifiably pathological liar in general and, specifically, because, before Dorian’s path was gradually moved further and further east, Trump said that Alabama would likely be hit hard by tropical force winds; then he defended himself for saying so.
Now the fact is – after a media-blanketed outcry against Trump’s assertion – the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) publicly stated that, at the time Trump made his statement, the White House was in possession of “Hurricane Advisories #14 through #41” that indicated tropical force winds were a possibility for the state of Alabama. The Trump team took the collection of advisories to mean that this was “likely.”
As far as I know, no one has questioned the existence of the NOAA’s advisories, though some have tried to minimize or obscure their statement about them.
The NOAA went on to rebuke the National Weather Service (NWS) in Alabama for issuing a statement that did not acknowledge the possibility, but instead stated “in absolute terms” that the state was clear of any danger. But this is beside the point.
The relevant fact is, the White House had in hand 28 weather advisories that indicated Alabama was potentially in the hurricane’s path.
Now the media proceeded to lambaste the NOAA for criticizing the NWS in Alabama. Some even claimed that Trump had forced or influenced the agency to issue its statement. But all this is opinion and speculation. The weather advisories are not, and Pitts should have been aware of them.
It would probably help everyone in the range of the Stillwater News Press’ reach if the editor would point out such details for us.
