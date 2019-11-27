Karan Brunken
Glencoe
To the editor:
Every letter I read of Mr. Pitts seems to be full of dislike for someone, downgrading, maddening and always talking bad about someone. I don’t think he has a good thing to say about anyone or anything. He starts your day off bad.
Good for Anne Frank saying, especially in her circumstances that there are good people in the world, because she was right. She may have not run into many herself, but she knew what she was talking about. If we could look on the good side more, instead of always seeing the bad as Mr. Pitts seems to, wouldn’t the paper be a little better reading. He does nothing but bring someone down, and I resent what he said in his letter starting with Anne Frank. I hope I am not the only one who wishes him removed from the paper. However I suppose there are people who like his sort of trash talk.
