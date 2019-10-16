Sara Bishop
Goodwill City Ambassador,
Morgantown
To the editor:
Oklahoma State Cowboys and Cowgirls, greetings from Morgantown, West Virginia on behalf of a volunteer group, the Goodwill City Ambassadors, who, along with our Greater Morgantown Convention & Visitors Bureau and West Virginia University, are eagerly anticipating your visit the fourth Saturday in November!
As Goodwill City Ambassadors, we are here to make your visit to Morgantown for the big game a pleasant one. We are identifiable by our OSU orange jackets and hats and there will be teams of Ambassadors at locations around and on the way to the stadium. Some will be found at our basketball Coliseum (a primary parking location to catch buses to the stadium), and others will be driving golf cart shuttles around the stadium to assist guests with disabilities, and elderly or injured patrons.
As you finalize your plans for your trip to Morgantown please take a look at these resources: tourmorgantown.com is the GMCVB website, which provides hotel and transportation information, Mountaineer Deals to use at local businesses, and events and itineraries to use during your stay and wvusports.com, WVU Athletics’ website for everything to know for football game day including parking maps, visitors guides, and ticket and specific game day information. Please note the implementation of the NFL clear bag policy in 2017 for all WVU home football games.
Please email goodwillcity@gmail.com with any questions. We look forward to meeting the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Cowgirls fans and welcoming you to Almost Heaven!
