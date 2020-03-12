Jerry Bettis
Stillwater
To the editor:
Listening to NBC Nightly News on Friday, I watched while Mr. Trump visited the CDC. He made one of his usual inane comments, but I found this one particularly noteworthy. He said, “Anybody that needs a test in the country – the tests are there. They have the tests and the tests are beautiful. The tests are perfect. Like the letter was perfect. Like the transcription was perfect.”
Now to unravel this, lets begin by observing that the first statement is not true. A couple of hours after Mr. Trump made this remark, Vice President Pence was briefing that we don’t have enough tests yet. One of the experts who is on the Pence-led team to handle the coronavirus problem said later that they hope to have several million test kits ready by next week.
Next we see that Mr. Trump was again playing one of his greatest hits in referring to the Ukraine adventure that got him impeached. This is reminiscent of his speech to the CIA in front of the CIA Memorial wall. Just a day or so after his inauguration he took the opportunity to lash out at critics, boast of his magazine covers and exaggerate the size of the crowd at his inauguration while standing in the most sacred place at CIA headquarters.
He really didn’t become president; he just plays one on TV. And like any impersonator, such as the legions of Elvis impersonators, he always wants to play his greatest hits. I’m just surprised that he didn’t take the time to crow about Hillary’s 30,000 emails or extol his virtues in separating young children from their parents and keeping them in cages at our southern border.
Take the scales from your eyes, folks. We are seeing a despicable human being wrecking our democracy and riding roughshod over our principles and laws and institutions. It must stop.
