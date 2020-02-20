Paul Long
Tulsa
To the editor:
Much has been written in the press this past year about dangerous wild animals in the wrong hands. The case of Joe Exotic cast a large spotlight on the animal welfare and public safety issues associated with the private possession of dangerous wild animals by unqualified individuals and substandard roadside menageries.
House Bill 3604 was recently introduced by Rep. Dell Kerbs (R-Ponca City) to address this problem by limiting the private possession of big cats and bears. The fact that Oklahoma has taken no previous action to address this issue means that we have attracted a growing problem with individuals moving here from other states with their lions, tigers and bears to escape oversight. It’s stunning to imagine that our rural communities may be unwittingly harboring these predatory animals without their knowledge.
I’ve often heard ranchers complain about stray dogs or a bobcat troubling their livestock, but can you fathom the level of concern a lion or tiger or two or three living on the property next door or down the road would cause?
Our state must not become a haven for these powerful and extremely dangerous animals. This risk can be avoided by passing HB3604 – The Dangerous Wild Animals in Captivity Act.
