Brian Kahn
Stillwater
To the editor:
Recent events in national politics have dominated the news cycle, and rightly so. However, we have an important local political event fast approaching – the election of a new city councilor for Stillwater. This would seem to be a logical and important subject for reporting by our local community newspaper. I would like to see the News Press thoroughly vet each candidate. Tell us who they are, what their backgrounds are, and why they want to serve on the city council. They should not have to pay for an ad in the paper just to obtain a basic level of name recognition. We have already seen the selection of a city councilor largely based on the candidate’s electronic profile. This is concerning, as it effectively disenfranchises those without computers or who are not active on electronic social media. I would also encourage the League of Women Voters to come up with specific, relevant questions for their candidate forums. I will suggest one question: Where would you reduce spending in the city budget in order to capture funds so as to reduce or eliminate the need for utility rate increases in the midst of a global pandemic?
