To the editor:
In escalating situations where an individual expresses signs of acute mental illness, police often act as first responders to the situation (Franz & Borum, 2011). Many studies have reported that around 7-10% of interactions between police and a troubled situation involve a person experiencing mental illness, many of which disproportionately end in arrest, becoming a burden for the criminal justice system and individuals plagued with a mental illness (Franz & Borum, 2011).
This trend needs to be reversed by the implementation of Crisis Intervention Teams, whose success in properly intervening in these high-pressure situations while also providing proper care for those with mental health problems could result in fewer unnecessary arrests.
One reason disproportionate arrests among those suffering from a mental illness may be happening is due to the poor training police officers receive in handling these individuals. Police themselves have taken issue with their lack of preparedness and ability to differentiate between individuals who are exhibiting irrational and unstable behaviors. McTackett & Thomas (2017) found that, in their study, police were over twice as likely to characterize irrational-unstable behavior as a result of drug use, contributing to the evidence that police find it difficult to differentiate symptoms of mental illness with symptoms of drug use. One study based in the US by Patch and Arrigo (1999) reported that contact rates between police and individuals with a mental illness have increased by 227.6%. With these numbers on the rise, officers without proper training may approach these situations not knowing how to best engage with these individuals, leading to escalation and unnecessary force (McTackett & Thomas).
Police often resort to arrest because they have not been properly trained in alternative approaches (Franz & Borum, 2011). This not only wastes the time of officers and police departments; those who suffer from mental illnesses and are placed in jail lose access to proper treatment, worsening their condition (Franz & Borum, 2011).
