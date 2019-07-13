Ott Johnson
Stillwater
To the editor:
I worked with many politicians during my working days who were primarily intelligent, caring people trying to do the job they were elected to do, a job normally very difficult. As a federal employee and a professional, like so many more I worked with, we were planning projects to prevent flooding or often at best reducing the frequency and intensity of floodwaters, thus reducing flood damages. The money used to make such plans comes from the taxpayers, so does the money for constructing various features to reduce those flood damages.
The federal law that funded these planning costs was labeled Public Law-566. Oklahoma has made a major effort to take advantage of this program, often with three planning staffs. Known as the “Small Watershed Program,” millions of federal, state and local dollars have been spent under that program, which requires local sponsorship. As a result, many of the old flooding disaster areas no longer flood or flood less frequent and less damaging.
I had the good fortune to spend my total career working in every phase of that program from planning to foundation investigations, to assisting other states in their planning efforts to assisting in getting plans approved and funded in Washington D.C.
In addition, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are big time players in preventing floods. On the Arkansas River alone they have constructed Ft. Gibson, Tenkiller, Keystone, Grand, Oologah and Kaw lakes, all playing a major role in reducing floods, thus flood damages to the people along the Arkansas River.
So, the July 6 News Press ran an opinion article from the Tahlequah Daily Press featuring State Rep. Lonnie Sims, who is suggesting a study is needed for floods in Oklahoma! Give me a break; waters of Oklahoma have been studied since the Robert S. Kerr days, 50 or more years.
Rep. Sims began his suggestions by denigrating all federal employees, the very people who have already made his suggested studies. He should learn about the State Water Resources Board. He has no idea of the work that goes into a planning effort that will be funded by the people’s money.
However, according to our apparent new Representative, calling every federal employee names is unprofessional and a sign of ignorance. I have worked with federal employees of the once named Soil Conservation Service, in more than half the states as well as with many others working in our nation’s capital. It is a sad state of affairs when highly educated, hard working professional people are given a blanket condemnation, the very people he is proposing to study Oklahoma’s floods. My long experience of working with the people and briefing the political interest when requested worked rather well, as plans were completed, approved and funded in Congress, as construction was to begin.
Unfortunately, Rep. Sims needs to do his homework before he goes about condemning others he obviously doesn’t know. Progress is not a negative activity.
