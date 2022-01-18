James McDonald
Stillwater
To the editor:
I recently experienced a situation that needed the help of our Great Stillwater Medical Professionals, Staff, and Facilities. The situation ended as being a totally POSITIVE experience. However, after reading another disappointing, repetitive, and rhetoric filled bash Trump letter, listing their 10 reasons, to the editor it convinced me there are still some who are stuck in the mud with NEGATIVE thoughts, (so sad) unable to move on with life’s good experiences and may never be able to look at anything POSITIVE.
Most probably if they were faced with a medical issue today the only thoughts they will have are, Why can’t the Dr. See me NOW? Why must I have to wait so long for an appointment or treatment? Why must I have to fill out all these forms? Why does this cost so much? They probably could even come up with their reason why this is all because of President Trumps doing.
I would bet the same person is probably also unable to acknowledge since the Inauguration of the current administration: 1. The Covid pandemic has continued to worsen. 2. The southern border illegal immigration has continued to worsen. 3.The USA inflation continues to worsen. 4. The Crime rate in many cities continues to worsen. 5. The disrespect for law enforcement in many cities continues to worsen. 6.The issuance of free money appears to cause a lack of labor. 7. The mandates for vaccination of all military personnel has resulted in removal of many of our best military leaders. 8. The death of 13 of our finest military members in the Afghanistan evacuation was surely due to the decisions of the current administration. 9. The current attack and attempted change to a no identification requirement for our voting laws continues to worsen. 10. To be unable to openly acknowledge how or when or have NO printable plan for correction of any of these 10 items gives me reason to believe all will continue to worsen unless there is a change in our current government leadership. So much for being NEGATIVE.
Maybe it will please those folks who are so negative and for them that might be a POSITIVE thing and help end their continued rhetoric filled bashing. Nah! I doubt it, stupid is as stupid does, so we should all pray for their change of heart to move on and make everyday POSITIVE.
