Diane Tipling
Stillwater
To the editor:
I want to thank State Sen. Lonnie Paxton, chair of the Senate Public Safety Committee, for calling out the leader of the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association (OK2A) for recent public statements. Senator Paxton called for the leader’s removal saying “Incendiary comments like this could push someone that might be unstable over the edge, resulting in physical attacks on elected members of the Legislature, Congress, or even local officials like city council and school board members.”
Such rhetoric has been a pattern for the OK2A leader, who either is being irresponsible and reckless or actually supports using violence to achieve political goals. Last year he repeatedly referred the new law allowing a person to use their vehicle as a weapon to escape a riot as the “Tread on You Bill.”
If January 6, 2021 taught us anything it should be that words can spark great harm. It should be a reminder to all of us, especially those in leadership positions – regardless of political affiliation – the power words hold.
