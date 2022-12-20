Rev. Jeff Hood
Stillwater
To the editor:
Barring a miracle, Scott Eizember is going to be the first person executed in Oklahoma next year.
For months, I’ve served as his spiritual advisor ... and as one of his most tireless advocates. In time, Scott and I have become friends. For many, it might seem strange to call someone on death row a friend. To me, what’s strange is that we live in a world that thinks it’s strange to befriend an outcast. Isn’t that contrary to the message of Christmas?
Thousands of years have passed since an outcast was born in a stable. This is the season to celebrate right? The outcast from that stable changed the world. Far be it from me to say that Scott is on equal footing as Jesus, but it might be important for us to take a second to remember that God has been using outcasts to change the world for a very long time. In fact, God’s love always seems to start with the outcasts.
While I don’t expect such revelation to immediately change anyone’s mind about executions, I do hope that the beauty of Christmas reminds us to pray for the outcasts ... including Scott.
