Ott Johnson
Stillwater
To the editor:
Like many others, I’m disgusted with the misuse of our political system. If the first attempt to destroy our duly elected president fails, then we will try something else. In the meantime, our president is doing a rather fine job, considering all of the flack he must tolerate; lots of positive things have been accomplished.
This questionable action against our president makes the old axiom ring true as in, “It’s difficult to drain the swamp when you’re up to your fanny in alligators.” That well describes President Trump’s efforts that have already been very successful in foreign relations and job growth, to name a couple.
I keep wondering where all of these Presidential Critics were during the last administration. Apparently President Obama led our country to their satisfaction, even though he was a bit reckless with some of our tax money.
Specifically, the Iran deal was an expensive endeavor. As we know, Iran consistently threatens our security and our very lives. It’s a serious dictatorship. President Obama ordered $1.7 billion in cash, our tax dollars, flown to Iran.
In addition, four U.S. hostages were released at the same time. No one bothered to question Obama’s methods even though it violated the U.S. policy to not pay ransom for hostages, or even appear to do so plus even to negotiate. Then Iran was allowed, according to the Wall Street Journal, to lift $100 billion in Iranian frozen assets because part of the Obama deal was the lifting of international sanctions on Iran!
Tehran has found that money useful in making trouble throughout the region as well as propping up Syria’s Bashar Assad with troops.
The Wall Street Journal article also quoted Vice President Joe Biden’s national security advisor, Colin Kahi’s statement regarding Iran’s use of our money. He said, “The Iranians are not going to spend the vast majority of the money on guns, most of it will go to butter.” There are many ways to say, “You’re stupid.” Now Joe hopes to be our president? Good grief.
Again, where were all the Presidential Critics when such things were occurring? Is giving $1.7 billion dollars of our hard-earned money to an enemy country a reasonable use of that money? Is it possible we elected a president who is more sympathetic to Muslim nations than to friendly nations? Could that be the reason President Obama never visited Israel, our best friend in the Middle East? Questions and more questions that never end. Then answers that never surface, just elude.
