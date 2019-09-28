Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 89F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.