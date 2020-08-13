Garry McKinnis
Retired Payne County Undersheriff
To the editor:
There are some problems within the sheriff’s office that I need to address.
There is a huge conflict of interest and possibly nepotism with in the administration of the sheriff’s office.
If a dispatcher has a problem with their supervisor they have to go to her husband, the undersheriff. One of the field supervisors has authority over his own brother and father.
These are problems that should be addressed, but won’t be by appointee Kevin Woodward, because he is the person who put them in place.
This is just the tip of the iceberg, there are many other problems too numerous to mention that needs to be addressed.
Joe Harper with Marvin Noyes as his undersheriff can and will correct these problems.
Vote Joe Harper for sheriff Aug. 25, 2020.
