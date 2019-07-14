To the editor:
Regarding Jerry Bettis’ June 23 letter:
We “Trumpists (as you call all of us who voted for President Trump) do believe we have a president and a good one indeed!! Who would you prefer – the “innocent” Mrs. Clinton? ... Mrs. Clinton has been far from innocent.
To address your statement about separating families at our southern border, who is responsible for that? I would argue that it is the families themselves. They need to stay in their own countries and apply the legal way to be admitted to our country. We cannot allow the entire world into the United States. Your military pension as well as my Social Security check would probably vanish quickly should that happen.
To suggest that it’s President Trump’s fault that everyone doesn’t have affordable health care is ludicrous. Health care costs have been “out of control” for many years ... long before Trump was elected president. As far as all the other “complaints” in your letter, I would suggest you wait until the next election when you can vote for the Democrat who will be running against the president. That’s what I had to do as well as my husband and our entire family had to do when Obama was elected twice.
You are correct about “deep red Oklahoma.” Thank God we live in a state where a majority of its citizens vote Republican ... even those who are registered Democrats.
