Aaron Means
Stillwater
To the editor:
All across America hard-working parents are struggling to safeguard their children from wayward public school systems.
Attacks on America’s youth and parental authority are coming from corrupting policies and inappropriate materials that are being taught in the schools.
Here in Stillwater School district we find ourselves in the same battle. We cannot allow adults to corrupt the minds of the children who are in Stillwater public schools.
Lastly, our teachers should not be placed in the uncomfortable position of being the individuals who personally expose the children to this type of materials.
