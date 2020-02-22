David Lewis
Stillwater
To the editor:
On Thursday, Feb. 13, Professor Emeritus Moses Vijayakumar led an OLLI @ OSU – Stillwater “Great Decisions” class on “India and Pakistan.”
Professor Vijayakumar’s leadership led the participants to understand the history and the geography of the Indian sub-continent, and how they contribute to the challenges facing both countries as they attempt to resolve their differences over the region of Kashmir.
Professor Vijayakumar’s willingness to share his knowledge and experience with the Stillwater community helps all of us understand the realities we face as a nation in implementing our foreign policy. Professor Vijayakumar’s contribution and the willingness of other members of the Stillwater community to share their knowledge and experience contributes to making Stillwater a great place to live.
Thank you Professor Vijayakumar.
