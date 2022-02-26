Jeff Pickens
Stillwater
To the editor:
I am an Oklahoma Republican living in my hometown Stillwater.
The old Soviet Russian KGB agent Vladimir Putin is advancing like Hitler in the early stages of Nazi international aggression. If you think the power of the KGB veterans is extinct, just do a little research on the structure of the Russian Federation.
President Biden is no softy when it comes to a fight and that is a problem for Putin.
I believe Joe is handling this well. Unlike that corrupt chaos, Joe and others supported in Iraq,
I am confident use of our power is justified in this conflict.
Now, I urge all U.S. citizens to contact federal senators and representatives to pass a joint resolution. Not calling for military action, just a statement making the following official U.S. position: 1. Endorsing Ukraine NATO membership. 2. Calling for release of Alexei Navalny (main political rival for Putin. 3. Supporting an internationally monitored REVOTE in Belarus presidential election (Putin military ally – 2020 election results disputed).
4. Use all legal, banking, trade, and economic influence to block Putin’s personal finances.
If we do not stand up to this tyrant Putin, I believe he will just keep killing, taking territory, and trying to turn Americans against each other.
Please call our federal senators and representatives now! Long live the Union.
