To the editor:
There was a group of older black church members collecting for those in need on the intersections of Main Street. Older black people are at high risk from coronavirus. Yet they do this.
I contribute every time I drive by. They thank me and I thank them. I told them that they know better than me who needs help. One replied that if everyone thought like me, the world would be a better place. Fortunately, I am able to do this. I hope you are too.
